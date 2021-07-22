Fine young performers line up for Eastbourne Shakespeare

Young EODS 2021

Spokesman Paul Walker said: “Young EODS has been a springboard for many young people to study drama at university level and then to make successful careers in the theatrical profession, and this year’s cohort is no exception. And with an ambitious relaunch of EODs’ youth section planned for this autumn, it’s a tradition that looks set to continue. Watch out, West End, here they come!”

Pictured are Heather Tingley, Ellianna Matisse, Kirsten Grinstead and Sean Wilson. The Taming of the Shrew will run from Friday, July 23 to Saturday, August 7 in Eastbourne’s Italian Gardens. Tickets will be on sale through Eastbourne Theatres box office, 01323 412000. Tickets £19, £17 and £16.

The production offers a trip to the roaring 20s.

“The opening scene is a fashion parade of sumptuously dressed flappers sashaying down the catwalk to the strains of hot jazz.

“The characters include a retired suffragette, World War One veterans and motor industry magnates freshly arrived from Detroit. Can this be one of Shakespeare’s best-loved comedies, The Taming of the Shrew? And can that stunning art deco building at the back of the set really be in Eastbourne’s lovely Italian Gardens?

“It can and it is, as EODS celebrates 20 years of open-air Shakespeare and shrugs off last year’s absence with a production that will have audiences talking it about for ages.