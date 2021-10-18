Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre reopens with The Hound of the Baskervilles

Devonshire Park The Hound of the Baskervilles - Pamela Raith Photography

Alastair Whatley, artistic director of the company, said: “Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s most celebrated adventure gets a brilliantly farcical overhaul in Lotte Wakeman’s acclaimed production. World-renowned detective Sherlock Holmes and his colleague Dr Watson are asked to unravel the mystery surrounding the untimely death of Sir Charles Baskerville.

“With rumours of a cursed giant hound loose on the moors, they must act fast to save the Baskerville family’s last remaining heir, but the moon is rising and a wind is blowing in from the moors.

“A hit in the West End, this ingenious adaptation combines an exhilarating collision of farce, theatrical invention and wonderfully comic performances to offer a brand-new twist on the greatest detective story of all time. If you loved The 39 Steps, you will simply adore this!”

Featuring Jake Ferretti (The Kitchen, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time) as Sherlock Holmes, Serena Manteghi (Welcome To Iran, To Build a Rocket, Mrs Wilson) as Sir Henry and Niall Ransome as Dr Watson (Mischief Movie Night, The Comedy About A Bank Robbery), the production is from the award-winning Original Theatre Company who’ve previously brought Alan Bennett’s The Habit of Art, the comedy Invincible and the acclaimed Birdsong to the Devonshire Park.

Alastair added: “After the year we’ve all had, the production is a tonic sure to make theatres buzz with the sound of laughter. It’s a show for all ages to enjoy and we cannot wait to share it with audiences in Eastbourne. ”

To book see eastbournetheatres.co.uk or call 01323 412000.