Big names at the Lewes Speakers Festival

Steve Richards

Festival manager Marc Rattray introduces the speakers:

Saturday 22nd January 11.20 Norman Baker, former Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Transport and Lewes MP takes a very critical stance on the role and behaviour of the Royal Family.

Saturday 22nd January 12.50 Simon Heffer, nationally-renown journalist for the Telegraph and Spectator, looks at the impact of the First World War on British society and everyday life.

Saturday 22nd January 14.20 Lord Tugendhat, former European Commissioner and Chairman of: Abbey National, talks about his unique take on the history of Britain in the first half of the last century told through the books that were written.

Saturday 22nd January 15.50 Polly Toynbee, The star Guardian Columnist, and David Walker, former director of public reporting at the Audit Commission, offer the definitive survey of 2010-2020, one of the most tumultuous periods in British history and look to what lies ahead for us.

Saturday 22nd January 17.20 Prof Sir David Omand, former Director-General of GCHQ and first UK Security and Intelligence Coordinator, gives us 10 lessons on how real spies think.

Saturday 22nd January 18.50 Rachel Reeves MP, Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, speaks about the women of Westminster who changed politics forever.

Saturday 22nd January 20.20 Marina Chapman, The true story of Marina who as a 5 year old girl, after being kidnapped and left for dead in the jungle, spent 5 years living alone with Capuchin monkeys in Colombia. This is her astonishing story as told by Marina in person.

Sunday 23rd January 9.50 Susan Saunders, Journalist and documentary producer, speaks about her research into longevity and disease prevention.

Sunday 23rd January 11.20 Lord Howell, former Minister of State for Northern Ireland and Secretary of State for Energy, gives us a new picture of the dramas deep inside government and how yesterday’s clashes of ideology and personality have led to today’s unanticipated turmoil.

Sunday 23rd January 12.50 Stanley Johnson, former MEP and father of well-known children, including the PM, speaks about his novel about the life of a child refugee from Cambodia and the international power games between Washington and Beijing that surround it.

Sunday 23rd January 14.20 Robin Ince, Comedian and co-presenter of the BBC Radio 4 show,’The Infinite Monkey Cage’, reveals why scientific wonder isn't just for the professionals. Based on his thoughts and interviews with astronauts, comedians, teachers, quantum physicists, neuroscientists, he explores why many wrongly think of the discipline as so difficult.

Sunday 23rd January 15.50 Vince Cable, former Secretary of State for Business, Innovation, and Skills, gives a history of the world leaders who changed economics and the lives of millions.

Sunday 22nd March 17.20 Steve Richards, presenter of The Week in Westminster on BBC Radio 4, explains who leads us and why. From Harold Wilson to Theresa May, he brilliantly brings to life all nine inhabitants of 10 Downing Street over the past fifty years, vividly outlining their successes and failures.

Sunday 23rd January 18.50 Dan Cruickshank, architectural historian and television presenter, gives an illustrated talk on his love of the architecture of London.