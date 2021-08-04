Seaford-based Last Minute Artists put on a show

Last Minute Artists

Spokeswoman Andrea Hargreaves said: “Cliffhanger takes place in the barn just off the free car park at the top of the lane leading down to the Coastguard Cottages and Cuckmere from August 7 to 15.

“The barn, which had not been used in living memory until Seaford Contemporary Illustrators and Printmakers (SCIP) hired it for The Green Show two years ago, has no utilities which means LMA is having to provide a generator and water, repaint boards made by SCIP, borrow their lighting and make display plinths.

“But all the effort involved in undertaking to stage an art exhibition in a gallery with no mod cons is so worth it because the setting is superb. Look through the vast doors of this old barn and you get a snapshot of the Cuckmere valley and its rising hills and the magnificent Seven Sisters. You could be inside a painting.’

“Inside will be paintings, ceramics, textiles and sculptures by artists including painter and potter Sally-Mae Joseph, painter Sarah Gregson whose local countryside views are so loved, mixed media artists and painters Geraldine Edmunds and Susan Casebourne and 3D artist and painter Nigel Goss plus invited artists including ceramicist Adrienne Shields, painters Sandra Chessum and Lisa Bagot, box artist Andrew McDonnell, stained glass artist Adele Walshe and costume designer and maker Judy Dewsbery with her kimonos.

“Making a special appearance will be some work by the mysterious Planksy – Seaford’s own Banksy – whose colourfully executed and sculpted birds and exotic animals are such a favourite feature of the town and around.

“Nigel Goss’s band Cushion the Blow will be playing from 5pm on Saturday 14 August, tickets on the door, £5.”