Mother and son offer joint Seaford exhibition

L Dunbar

Lindy lives in Seaford and Joseph in Östersund.

Joseph explains: “My mother and I are having an exhibition at the Crypt Gallery, something that has been very challenging to arrange in these crazy Covid times! I live in Sweden but am originally from Seaford and have not been able to visit family and friends for what feels like an eternity!”

Exhibiting together has always been a special experience for the two. Their work, though stylistically different, evokes a feeling of familiarity when viewed together, a feeling that many have craved for in recent times, giving the exhibition a heightened poignance, Joseph says.

The exhibition runs from Friday, July 16-Sunday, July 25, open daily 11am-5pm (closed on Mondays)

Lindy said: “I paint and draw directly from life celebrating the individuality, dynamism, curves and shapes in the moving and motionless human form using varied materials such as paint, ink, charcoal and pastel on canvas or paper. Each medium has a particular excitement and the quality of marks and colour palette is of paramount importance. During lockdown I have accepted the new challenges of drawing figures via Zoom.

“Dancers, acrobats and performers are often the basis of my work as they move before me, and it’s a pleasure to share in their creative process. There is never more than a brief moment of stillness and I have to grasp what I see, capturing the serendipity of the fleeting tensions as they emerge and disappear. I strive to give the appearance that the figure has only just arrived and could get up and move away at any moment, even in a longer pose.”

Joseph said: “I am originally from Sussex. I studied fine art painting at Brighton University (1999-2001) and remained in Brighton for a few years after that. I have been continuously painting since then supporting myself with various different jobs along the way. Ten years ago I moved to Östersund in Sweden with my family, which is where I now live, and work.

“My painting practice is a contemplation, reflection, expression and documentation of poignant instances within my life.

“I work from source material in the studio, almost always photographs that I have taken. This allows me to reflect on the chosen images and the reason for their collection. It also allows the paint itself to become more dominant in the work.

“Oil paint is an incredibly enriching vehicle. The vocabulary of marks available is broad, fascinating and constantly inspiring. My love of the medium is always apparent in my work; it is, I believe, what makes me a painter.

“My work has to do with finding form. The marks that I make with paint come to establish an arena, which allows more figurative aspects to form themselves.

“Influences include Gerhard Richter, Peter Doig, Billy Childish, Tom Waits, ECM Records,