Your chance to sing with a group of local opera singers

Are you a frustrated Carmen, a tormented Tosca or a raving Rigoletto? Ever wondered what it would be like to sing in an opera?

Well now is your chance to have a go. Opera South East are holding a free workshop taster session on Sunday September 17 2-5pm, at the White Rock Theatre, Hastings.

No previous experience is necessary just the desire to have a go and see what happens.

The afternoon will consist of music and artistic direction giving you the opportunity to learn a small chorus piece and then try your hand at singing and moving under direction. If you like it there is an opportunity to join Opera South East in their forthcoming production of Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin next April. or further information or to book your place contact John Rycroft on 01424–552104 or 07931–335073 or email enquiries@operasoutheast.org.uk. Opera South East have been performing full scale opera in Hastings for over 30 years.

They are a group of enthusiastic and friendly singers from all walks of life. They employ professional directors and principal singers which really make their productions innovative and exciting. Each production is designed from scratch and therefore allows the company to be creative and unconstrained in their approach.

On Saturday September 30 at 7.30pm they will be performing an evening of popular opera at the Emmanuel Centre in Battle, with the much loved Gary Marriott as special guest. Tickets are £10 and are available on the door or in advance from Imagen, Claremont Hastings, or Spoilt Rotten and Cook in Battle.