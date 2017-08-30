Youngsters shine in La Boheme

Struggling young artists living life to the full – this is the evergreen story of La Bohème, Puccini’s great opera, coming to St Mary In The Castle on Friday September 8 and Saturday September 30 at 7.30pm.

Young stars of the future swarm through the cabaret-style space, and a brilliant klesmer band led by Lesley Anne Sammons brings Parisian atmosphere to Puccini’s score. Up close and personal with the drama, expect a moving and vivid evening in St Mary’s atmospheric setting. Barefoot Opera is a locally based company which always includes young artists from the area where possible. This year Lucy Ashton, from Battle and an RCM graduate sings Mimi on September 30, and Andras Jacobs from Rye College designs costumes under the mentorship of Radiator Art artist Jane Bruce, who designs the set. Tickets from www.barefootopera.com or at Hastings Tourist Office.