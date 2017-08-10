Win VIP tickets to Airbourne

Specsavers Eastbourne has teamed up with the Airbourne Airshow to offer two lucky winners a pair of VIP tickets to the event.

The prize includes a helicopter ride, hospitality on the Western Lawns on Sunday, August 20, and an eye care voucher up to the value of £149.

Airbourne 2016 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

With stylish frames from Pierre Cardin, Kylie and Moschino, you will be spoilt for choice.

Attracting huge crowds, Eastbourne’s International Airshow boasts a two mile flying display line along Eastbourne seafront and regularly features the very best in military and civilian aviation display teams including the Red Arrows, Typhoon and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Ground displays open from 10am - 6pm daily, with flying from lunchtime until approximately 5pm.

To enter this competition just answer this simple question:

Which anniversary is Airbourne celebrating this year?

a) 15 years

b) 20 years

c) 25 years

Deadline for entries is midnight on Sunday, August 13.

Send in your answer, along with your name and phone number to alex.jenkins@jpress.co.uk

To read all the terms and conditions, visit the Specsavers Eastbourne website here

To find out more about Airbourne: Eastbourne International Airshow, visit http://www.eastbourneairshow.com/