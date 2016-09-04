Wedding dress walk to raise cash for Hospice

A Wedding Dress Walk in aid of St Michael’s Hospice is being held on Sunday September 25.

The event, organised by Empirical Events, starts at 10am at Eat@Cafe on the Stade in Hastings Old Town. Walkers will then be taken on a stunning coastal stroll to Hastings Pier, drumming up support and awareness for st Michael’s Hospice along the way.

So if you’re looking for that opportunity to wear you wedding dress again, why not sign up! There is no registration fee but everyone is encouraged to raise as much sponsorship for the Hospice as possible. Walkers will be accompanied by music, photographers and videographers. To book a place, contact Empirical Events on 01424 444324 or email: fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com

www.stmichaelshospice.com

