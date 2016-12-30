The Tempest live feed from RSC

The Tempest will broadcast live from the Royal Shakespeare Company on Wednesday January 11 from 7pm to the delight of local fans of the bard who can watch this at venues such as the De La Warr Pavilion.

Simon Russell Beale returns to the RSC after 20 years in this production directed by Gregory Doran. He plays Prospero who waits on an island robbed of position, power and wealth; his enemies have left him in isolation. But Prospero is a magician able to create a storm that brings his enemies to face him.

