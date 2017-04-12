The best of British theatre brought right to our door

Billie Piper won an Olivier Award for Best Actress for Yerma just as the De La Warr Pavilion announced that local audiences will be able to see her performance in a live broadcast on Thursday September 14.

The roll-call of the best of British acting continues next week with a NT Live broadcast of Rosencrantz And Guildenstern Are Dead starring Daniel Radcliffe on Thursday April 20 and an NT Encore Twelfth Night starring Tamsin Greig as Malvolia, a new twist on Shakespeare’s classic comedy of mistaken identity on Saturday April 22.

Other broadcasts include RSC Live Julius Caesar on Wednesday April 26 directed by Angus Jackson, and on Thursday May 11 Jude Law stars in the new stage adaptation of Obsession, broadcast live from the Barbican Theatre. On Thursday May 18 comes Imelda Staunton in James Macdonald’s new production of Edward Albee’s landmark play Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf.

On Saturday June 10 the DLWP will be showing their first matinee production of NT Encore Peter Pan – a perfect treat for all the family.

On Wednesday August 9 don’t miss the RSC Live production of Titus Andronicus - The decay of Rome reaches violent depths in Shakespeare’s most bloody play.

For four years now the De La Warr Pavilion has provided NT Live and RSC Live events for theatre lovers who enjoy the live theatre experience and claims to be the most popular venue in the area to do so because the audience is watching the plays in a real theatre.

The project launched in June 2009 with a broadcast of the National Theatre production of Phèdre with Helen Mirren and has since broadcast more than 40 other productions live.

The DLWP has screened some of their best, award-winning and popular productions including Danny Boyle’s Frankenstein with Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller; War Horse; Man and Superman with Ralph Fiennes; Hedda Gabler with Ruth Wilson and Saint Joan with Gemma Arterton.

Live Broadcasts from other UK theatres include Coriolanus from the Donmar Warehouse; A View from the Bridge from the Young Vic; Macbeth from the Manchester International Festival; and Hangmen and The Audience from London’s West End. The NT Live biggest single broadcast to date screened live at the Pavilion is Hamlet with Benedict Cumberbatch at the Barbican, which was seen by over 550,000 people simultaneously.

The screenings attract a lot of local audiences who always have “an amazing time.” Many say they prefer it to live theatre as the cameras concentrate on close ups and different angles that you would not see if you were at the theatre itself, and the fact that the broadcast gets a round of applause at the curtain call indicates how much people have suspended their disbelief at not being at the National Theatre. Tickets cost £14 and £12 for DLWP Members, concessions, and students. For more information visit www.dlwp.com