My Very Bloody Valentine at Kino Teatr this weekend

There is something very bloody happening this weekend down in St Leonards at the Kino Teatr in Norman Road – an exclusive screening of Tax Shelter Terrors directed by Professor Xavier Mendik who was formerly a lecturer in digital media and film studies at Brighton University Hastings Campus. Xavier will be introducing his film and answering questions about the documentary which lifts the lid on a controversial period of the Canadian film industry. In Tax Shelter Terrors filmmakers, critics, film studies experts and producers tell a fascinating story of creativity and moneymaking through film. Anyone interested in the film industry will enjoy the documentary.

This will be followed appropriately by a screening of iconic horror movie My Bloody Valentine directed by George Mihalka in 1981.

The event takes place on Sunday February 12 from 4pm. Tickets for the screening from £10-12.