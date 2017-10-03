Making waves and telling story of a disappearing world

Vanishing Sail has been making waves all over the world at film festivals and special event screenings and now West Indies Boatbuilding Culture comes to St Leonards.

This week Kino-Teatr in Norman Road will resonate with the sound of caulking mallets on a wooden hull taking shape on a beach in Carriacou, the Land of Reefs.

The film will be screened on Thursday October 12 at 7.30pm and is an award-winning documentary made by marine photographer Alexis Andrews.

On the island of Carriacou in the West Indies, the last wooden sailboat builder dreams of saving a great tradition passed down the generations from Scottish settlers that sailed there centuries ago. The film follows Alwyn Enoe’s journey over three years, from hauling trees with his sons, to a final traditional launching ceremony.

Stories of the old Caribbean - trading by sail and smuggling contraband - interweave a tribute to the independent spirit of a small island community.

This was described by Wooden Boat as: “A fascinating story of personal perseverance, ribald tales of smuggling at sea and the completion of the beautiful wooden sloop in a race against time to enter the thrilling Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta” while Indiewire commented: “An insightful and poignant documentary that is part social history and part Herzogian portrait of resilience and determination in a far-flung locale.” Vanishing Sail is currently available for screening at events, film festivals, boatbuilding academies, maritime heritage institutions, yacht clubs, fundraisers, coastal & Caribbean communities.