Film review: Geostorm (3 out of 5)

Sometimes at the end of a tough week all you want to do is sit down and watch a film that demands little of you, apart from just watching it.

Geostorm is an all-action movie that you don’t need to ponder over for long as I’m sure the science and technology aspects would crack under scrutiny.

However, if you fancy a thrilling adventure yarn with all manner of explosions and ‘will they won’t they survive’ moment then this is well worth a viewing.

Gerard Butler is Jake Lawson, the creator of a satellite system that controls the Earth’s weather.

Jim Sturgess plays his brother Max who takes over the project, leading to the two of them falling out.

However, when the weather system starts to play up the two have to work together to prevent a cataclysmic disaster.

Butler (Scottish) and Sturgess (English) play Americans (although there’s a throwaway line about them being brought up in the UK) and their accents are convincing enough.

Ed Harris leads a good supporting cast that includes Abbie Cornish and Alexandra Maria Lara.

Director and co-writer Dean Devlin serves up a decent plot for what is his first major project, although it’s a tad formulaic.

The action scenes are impressive enough, though, with giant hailstones, roads erupting and some amazing scenes in space.

Overall Geostorm is entertaining enough to distract you from the real-life storms outside the cinema.

Film details: Geostorm (12A) 109mins

Directors: Dean Devlin

Starring: Gerard Butler, Jim Sturgess, Abbie Cornish

Screening courtesy of Horsham Capitol