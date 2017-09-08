DVD review: Bushwick (3 out of 5)

Dave Bautista is certainly the man of the moment.

The former wrestling star has shown he can act and, arguably, is one of the main highlights of the Guardians of the Galaxy movie franchise.

So seeing he has a starring role in Bushwick certainly made me check the DVD out.

And, once again, he’s good.

The film itself has its flaws but Bautista isn’t one of them.

There’s no denying, though, that this movie has one of the best opening 30 minutes or so.

The opening titles sequence sees helicopters circling over Bushwick in Brooklyn.

And the film itself starts with a young couple getting off the subway and discovering the area is deserted.

However, it soon becomes very apparent that there’s a lot of shooting and rioting and general mayhem going on.

Brittany Snow plays Lucy who meets up with Bautista’s character Stupe and the two attempt to discover what’s going on and how they can get to safety.

In truth, the actual reason for the fighting is more relevant (and interesting) to Americans, with current political scene, but was a bit of a letdown for me.

And the directors’ (Cary Murnion, Jonathan Milott) decision what to do with their main characters at the end felt a bit unsatisfactory.

However, there’s much to admire in this action thriller, with plenty of tension and some decent performances all round.

But the scenes with Bautista are generally the best bits and show the guy has plenty of potential.

Bushwick is out on DVD.