An emotional and dark fairy tale - A Monster Calls

New from New Year’s Day at Kino cinema in Rye is A Monster Calls which has a 12A certificate.

This movie is biled as a visually spectacular drama from acclaimed director Juan Antonio Bayona (The Orphanage, The Impossible), based on the award-winning children’s fantasy novel by Patrick Ness.

Twelve year old Conor (Lewis MacDougall) is dealing with far more than other boys his age. His beloved and devoted mother (Felicity Jones) is ill. He has little in common with his imperious grandmother. His father has resettled thousands of miles away.

But Conor finds a most unlikely ally when the Monster (Liam Neeson) appears at his bedroom window one night.

Ancient, wild, and relentless, the Monster guides Conor on a journey of courage, faith, and truth that powerfully fuses imagination and reality.

Showing on Sunday at 12.15pm and 2.30pm, then on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.