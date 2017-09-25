Trailer: Let the right one in (Stables Theatre 20-28th Oct)

Oskar is a lonely, bullied teenage boy living with his mother on a housing estate at the edge of town; Eli, a girl who has just moved in next door.

She doesn’t go to school and never leaves the flat by day. Sensing in each other a kindred spirit, the two quickly become devoted friends. What Oskar doesn’t know, however, is that Eli has been a teenager for a very long time. As their friendship deepens, a series of sinister killings shock the neighbourhood.

Let the right one in trailer. Showing at The Stables Theatre and Arts Centre October 20-28th.

Jack Thorne’s adaptation of Let the Right One In is based on the novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist (Låt den rätte komma in, 2004) and the subsequent Swedish-language film version.

This is a truly rare piece of theatre; an enchanting, brutal vampire myth and coming-of-age love story.

Please note: this play contains scenes of violence and is not suitable for those of a nervous disposition.

A Stables production dire­cted by Matt Turpin.

Written by John Ajvide Lindqvist.

20th-28th October 2017. http://stablestheatre.co.uk/let-the-right-one-in/



Music in this trailer:

"Bittersweet" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/