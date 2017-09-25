Trailer: Let the right one in (Stables Theatre 20-28th Oct)

Oskar is a lonely, bullied teenage boy living with his mother on a housing estate at the edge of town; Eli, a girl who has just moved in next door.
She doesn’t go to school and never leaves the flat by day. Sensing in each other a kindred spirit, the two quickly become devoted friends. What Oskar doesn’t know, however, is that Eli has been a teenager for a very long time. As their friendship deepens, a series of sinister killings shock the neighbourhood.
Jack Thorne’s adaptation of Let the Right One In is based on the novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist (Låt den rätte komma in, 2004) and the subsequent Swedish-language film version.
This is a truly rare piece of theatre; an enchanting, brutal vampire myth and coming-of-age love story.
Please note: this play contains scenes of violence and is not suitable for those of a nervous disposition.
A Stables production directed by Matt Turpin.
Written by John Ajvide Lindqvist.
20th-28th October 2017. http://stablestheatre.co.uk/let-the-right-one-in/
Music in this trailer:
"Bittersweet" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
