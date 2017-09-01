Search

Wartime entertainer, international diva & a woman ahead of her time

Patricia Hartshorne as Marlene Dietrich
The late and legendary Marlene Dietrich, who last appeared in East Sussex at the Theatre Royal in Brighton in 1973, has returned – in the form of award-winning performer and writer Patricia Hartshorne.

Patricia recently relocated from Manchester to St Leonards – and brought Marlene with her!

She starts her autumn schedule with a performance of her solo cabaret Doppel Dietrich at Kino-Teatr on Sunday September 10 at 6.00pm.

With her ‘eerily accurate’ representation, she doubles as Marlene in a haunting and humorous look at the life, loves and songs of this Hollywood icon.

Manchester-based pianist John Miles makes a special appearance, accompanying Patricia for all the ‘beautifully recreated’ Dietrich classics.

Marlene was a woman way ahead of her time.

From bi-sexual cross-dresser – to Hollywood legend, from wartime entertainer – to international diva, from outrageous self-publicist – to uncompromising recluse.

In addition, Kino-Teatr will be celebrating the 60th anniversary of ‘Witness for the Prosecution’, Dietrich’s film from 1957, which you can also see on September 10 at 1.00pm - all part of Kino’s A Day with Dietrich.

So, are you up for some doppel strength Dietrich?

Get along to Kino-Teatr on Sunday 10th September and meet the woman who answered to nobody – not even Adolf Hitler!