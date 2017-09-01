Wartime entertainer, international diva & a woman ahead of her time

The late and legendary Marlene Dietrich, who last appeared in East Sussex at the Theatre Royal in Brighton in 1973, has returned – in the form of award-winning performer and writer Patricia Hartshorne.

Patricia recently relocated from Manchester to St Leonards – and brought Marlene with her!

She starts her autumn schedule with a performance of her solo cabaret Doppel Dietrich at Kino-Teatr on Sunday September 10 at 6.00pm.

With her ‘eerily accurate’ representation, she doubles as Marlene in a haunting and humorous look at the life, loves and songs of this Hollywood icon.

Manchester-based pianist John Miles makes a special appearance, accompanying Patricia for all the ‘beautifully recreated’ Dietrich classics.

Marlene was a woman way ahead of her time.

From bi-sexual cross-dresser – to Hollywood legend, from wartime entertainer – to international diva, from outrageous self-publicist – to uncompromising recluse.

In addition, Kino-Teatr will be celebrating the 60th anniversary of ‘Witness for the Prosecution’, Dietrich’s film from 1957, which you can also see on September 10 at 1.00pm - all part of Kino’s A Day with Dietrich.

So, are you up for some doppel strength Dietrich?

Get along to Kino-Teatr on Sunday 10th September and meet the woman who answered to nobody – not even Adolf Hitler!