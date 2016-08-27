VIDEO Preview: Wuthering Heights through the eyes of Isabella

Part of Hastings Fringe, Isabella is a devised performance piece drawing inspiration from Emily Brönte’s Wuthering Heights.

The Idle Hour Theatre Company takes the character of Isabella Earnshaw and depicts the classic tale through her eyes. Isabella creates a new vision and platform for the novel and portrays the victimised Isabella as the heroine of her own story.

The show is on for one night only at The Stables Theatre this Wednesday (August 31st) and starts at 8.30.

To book online Click Here or call 01424 423221

