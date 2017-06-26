Video preview: The Anniversary is coming to Hastings and Brighton

Since the death of her husband, Mum has kept tight hold on the family business and her three sons, binding them to her with gifts, threats and a ruthless exploitation of their weaknesses.

As the family is unwillingly brought together to celebrate Mum’s wedding anniversary, one son gathers the courage to tell her he is taking his family to Canada, another breaks the news of his impending marriage and revolt is in the air. Mum will fight back with every weapon in her formidable armoury, intent on maintaining her rigid control.



George Lassos the Moon are proud to bring this viciously dark comedy – first performed at the Theatre Royal in Brighton on March 28 1966, and later adapted for screen in what became one of Bette Davis’s most memorable roles – back to the stage for its 50th anniversary.



A George Lassos the Moon production. Written by Bill Macllwraith. Directed by Michelle Taylor and Sam Knight.

The Barn Theatre, Smallhythe, Kent: June 29th,30th and July 1st 2017.

The Stables Theatre in Hastings: July 7th and 8th.

The Marlborough Theatre, Brighton: July 9th.

Tickets can be purchased at http://www.georgelassosthemoon.co.uk/current-production