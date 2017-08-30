Vibrant Old Town launch for Hastings Fringe Festival

Hastings Fringe Festival was launched yesterday evening with a parade-style event in George Street in Old Town. Taking part were festival patrons Dave Brown of The Mighty Boosh and actress/comedian Doon Mackichan.

There was a taster of performances taking place during the festival, including circus, stilt walking, balloon modelling, and two choirs.

Hastings resident Doon said: “From its humble beginnings as a one-woman show to three years later — 90 shows, 200 participants, and over 13 venues — the Hastings Fringe Festival is nothing short of exponential. This grassroots festival seeks to put theatre and performance into the thriving creative mix of what already exists in our unique town. We have a vibrant music scene, so let’s get more people attending live theatre and performance, in all its guises. I am proud to be patron of something, I see as exciting and full of possibility.” For information go to www.hastingsfringe.co.uk or pick up a brochure at a participating venue.