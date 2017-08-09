Spice up your life with Wannabe tribute

Wannabe – The Spice Girls Show is coming to The White Rock Theatre in Hastings on Monday September 28 at 8pm.

90’s music has been enjoying a revival with Take That’s new album, and the re-birth of Steps, and there have also been appearances from Five, Atomic Kitten and A1.

Formed in 1994, the Spice Girls caught the world’s attention with their debut single Wannabe, released on July 7, 1996.

The song became one of the best-selling singles of all time, topping the charts in 37 countries and selling more than six million copies.

The Spice Girls and their girl power inspired the nation and Mel B, Mel C, Emma, Victoria and Geri became household names.

Now, 21 years after their first single launch, the fun-filled, high octane Spice Girls concert Wannabe will continue to delight audiences old and new.

Wannabe has been a success for 10 years, travelling around the world, performing the power group’s biggest hits. This popular tribute to Scary, Posh, Ginger, Baby and Sporty Spice are excited to be bringing their full concert tour to Hastings.

Representing the band, Anna Slater said: “We’re all obsessed with ’90s music and we wanted to make a big splash with this huge concert tour. We’re creating the ultimate girls’ night out and who doesn’t know the words to Spice Up Your Life or Stop?”

Other hits in this show include Viva Forever, 2 Become 1, Who Do You Think You Are and a newly arranged medley covering the girls’ solo careers.

Tickets cost £18.50-£19.50. Call the box office on 01424 462288 or visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk.