Sleeping Beauty’s cast

The White Rock has announced the professional actors who complete the cast for Sussex’s dream pantomime adventure, Sleeping Beauty, which opens on Friday December 15 and runs through the Christmas holidays until Sunday December 31.

Their fresh faces will appear alongside the previously announced X Factor star Honey G, hilarious Hastings favourite Ben Watson and fabulous pantomime dame Tim McArthur.

Filling the title role of Sleeping Beauty and being put to sleep for a hundred years will be theatre and musical star Jodie Steele.

Jodie is a graduate from Guildford School of Acting and acting credits include Jesus Christ Superstar (UK tour), Dick Whittington and His Cat (Theatre Royal, Wakefield) and Legally Blonde (Kilworth House).

Joining her as the Prince to try and save the day is actor Chris Kiely who brings experience in television, commercials, motion capture and stage combat.

His theatre credits include The Ladykillers (Windsor Theatre Royal), The West End Men (Vaudeville Theatre) and Chess (UK tour), TV credits include Doctors (BBC) and Skins (Channel 4).

Completing the lead cast is David McKechnie as the evil Carabosse.

David recently finished touring the UK in Sasha Regan’s The Mikado. Other theatre credits also include That’s Jewish Entertainment (Upstairs at the Gatehouse) and Top Hat (UK Tour).

They will join rap artist Honey G as Fairy G, a personality who seems to divide audiences in that, much like Marmite, you either love her or you really don’t. Honey G was an X Factor contestant in 2016 who was mentored by Sharon Osbourne. The rapper was one of the most controversial singers in the show’s history, defying expectations by finishing in fifth place. Honey G has revealed she recently got offered a gig on Celebrity Big Brother, which she turned down as she is not interested in reality show appearances. She has spent the last year touring around the country.

Comedian and actor Ben Watson is returning for his sixth consecutive pantomime at the White Rock Theatre and has become a real local favourite. Last year he received great praise for his performance as Smee in Peter Pan, and he performs his one man show History Of The World at the White Rock this evening (Friday.

Providing even more laughs will be panto dame Tim McArthur, all performing with a fabulous supporting cast including a local juvenile chorus.

With magic, music, and special effects, Sleeping Beauty will continue the theatre’s tradition of top family entertainment. Tickets from £19 - booking on 01424 462288 or www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk with concessions and group discounts.