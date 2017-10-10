Recalling the Great Storm - Michael Fish and his alter ego

Thirty years on from the Great Storm of 1987, forecasting legend Michael Fish comes to Brighton Komedia to reveal all!

Join him at 8pm, on Sunday October 22 for a live Q&A session following Russell Layton’s critically acclaimed comedy theatre production: Hurricane Michael.

Based on the infamous events of 1987, Hurricane Michael follows Fish’s alter ego, Michael Phish and the parallel happenings of the Kingdom of United, 1987.

On the October 15 1987, the absent father of all storms vented apocalyptic fury upon the south-east corner of the Kingdom of United.

In a televised address to the nation celebrity meteorologist and national treasure Michael Phish foresaw a different forecast.

Why did this titan of meteorology foresee its arrival but choose to tell a different story?

Experience first-hand the Machiavellian derring-du of 1980s corporate skulduggery as they attempt to silence the World’s greatest weather-forecaster.

Hurricane Michael is written and performed by Russell Layton and directed by Simon Hudson.

Hear from the real Michael Fish and watch the comedy phenomenon that is Hurricane Michael.

Tickets can be booked in person at Komedia Brighton, by phone on 01273 647100, or online at www.komedia.co.uk