Peter Pan panto still flying high

Christmas is over for another year but the panto season is still flying high.

There’s still time to catch what is considered to be the best production for years with Peter Pan at the White Rock Theatre tonight and tomorrow.

After a successful question-and-answer sesssion on Facebook with Jaymi Hensley prior to opening, it was the turn of Mr Smee on Boxing Day when actor Ben Watson took over social media and streamed live backstage shortly before the show.

This is Ben’s fifth pantomime in Hastings and he commented: “The cast and I are all having a wonderful time at The White Rock. Just like Peter never wants to grow up, we never want to leave Neverland. It’s been fabulous festive fairy fun with cannonballs, crocodiles and craziness! However our last magic flight home is New Year’s Eve so hook your tickets now!”

Don’t miss the chance to sail with your shipmates and head for Neverland for swashvbuckling adventure. Featuring magnificent scenery, beautiful costumes, plenty of comedy and stunning flying sequences this is still a perfect, unmissable treat for the festive season - book on 01424 462288 or www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk.