Perfectly cast and charming Joe is a five star Joseph

If you want an uplifting, joyous, sparkling experience I suggest you go along to the White Rock Theatre, Hastings, to enjoy that ageless magical musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

The charming Joe McElderry makes a superb Joseph. His powerful, pitch perfect voice enables him to give a moving rendition of show stopper Close Every Door, and he engages fully with a packed audience of all ages.

The former X Factor winner is certainly a worthy successor to previous Joseph’s Jason Donovan, Philip Schofield and Donnie Osmond.

Indeed, he is perfectly cast in this biblical tale as Jacob’s favourite son who is sold into slavery by his jealous brothers, but eventually becomes Pharaoh’s right hand man.

Director Bill Kenwright likes giving reality stars their chances in musicals and makes another wise choice in Lucy Kay from Britain’s Got Talent to play the Narrator.

Lucy, who is on stage virtually throughout, weaving the story together, also has a great vocal range and, with Joe, leads the cast through a series of family favourites, including One More Angel in Heaven, Go, Go, Go Joseph and Any Dream Will Do.

Ben James-Ellis, as Pharaoh, gives a marvellous Elvis impersonation, and we are treated to a host of other singing styles from gospel to calypso.

Lively routines featuring the 11 brothers and three handmaidens, delightfully played by Sallie-Beth Lawless, Gemma Pipe and Amana Jones, plus harmonies provided by 33 talented children from the Theatre Workshop do justice to the lyrics of Tim Rice and the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber. Inflatable sheep and a singing camel add moments of fun, and, of course, there’s that dazzling coat!

Kenwright’s production is the longest-running touring show in history, now in its 36th year, but the musical direction of Richard Morris and choreography of Henry Metcalfe help to make it appear fresh and current. By Heather Flood.

Performances until Saturday February 18 - see www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk for details