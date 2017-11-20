Peaky Blinders event at Kino Teatr with director’s Q&A

A screening of BBC’s new season Peaky Blinders was held at Kino Teatr in St Leonards attended by director David Caffrey, producer Joe Donaldson and actress Charlie Murphy.

Caffrey commented: “Anything I do, I try to shoot for the big screen, and having the opportunity to see the episode here with friends is such a pleasure for me.”

A new character in the first episode was Jessie Eden played by Charlie Murphy (Love/Hate, Happy Valley), who clashes with patriarch and business owner Tommy Shelby on working women’s rights to equal pay.

The real life Jessie Eden lead a week’s strike of ten thousand women.

“Our script editor, Bryony Arnold, met the living family of Jessie Eden,” Caffrey said. “She showed them Charlie’s first couple of scenes we had shot. One of the grandchildren who remembered Jessie started to weep openly due to Charlie’s performance.” Murphy added, “The fact that she was a real person was such a treat because it’s all there somewhere – you just have to find it. We are storytellers so there is some poetic license to that past.”

Murphy also hinted there would be more confilict, stating “She’s basically investigated everything Thomas Shelby, and she now knows every inch of Birmingham which he owns, all the seedy names he’s used, and the corporations that he’s shied away from letting the public know he owns.”

Also joining the cast is Aiden Gillan (Game of Thrones) as Aberama Gold, an untrustworthy ally to the Shelbys, as well as Adrien Brody (The Pianist) as Luca Changretta, a member of the Italian mafia threatening the entire clan.