Next up from The Fairlight Players is hilarious satire

The Fairlight Players autumn production is Yes, Prime Minister, which is a comedy written by Antony Jay and Johnathan Lynn.

The pair famously wrote the enormously successful television series - of which Mrs Thatcher herself was a fan - but this is a new story altogether. This satirical comedy is of course about the wheeling and dealing in the corridors of power, but is set in Chequers.

The play is directed by Aisling Edie in her debut as a director. Playing Sir Humphrey is Keith Miller, PM Jim Hacker is Steve Hill, Bernard is Tom Miller, Clare is Clare Murray, plus Roland Garrad, David Burchell, Amber Rampling and Dick Kempson.

The show dates are Thursday November 9 to Saturday November 11 at Fairlight Village Hall. Performances at 7.30pm plus a 2.30pm matinee on Saturday. Tickets cost £6, from Fairlight Post Office, or call 01424 814178.