New version of Russian classic

The production is by Morgan Creative theatre company from Galway and takes audiences back through the centuries to the underworld of 1860s St Petersburg. This is a thrilling tale of Rodion Romanovich Raskolnikov, a former student, who lives in a tiny garret on the top floor of a run-down apartment building. He is contemplating an awful crime, the nature of which is not clear.

“Seven hundred and thirty steps from my place to hers - I’ve measured that six or seven times.” It’s an admission at the start of his story as he puts into motion thoughts and actions which have endless repurcussions as he wrestles with the consequences.

Morgan Creative was formed by brothers Luke and Jake Morgan. Between them, Luke and Jake have film festival laurels, philharmonic orchestra credits from all over the world, and numerous literary awards. This brand new version of Dostoyevsky’s masterpiece is directed by Luke, with musical direction from Jake, as there is a live score. It was adapted by Irish playwright Philip McDonagh.

Luke told the Observer: “Crime And Punishment still stands today as one of the most fascinating portrayals of a young intellectual mind. Often described as ‘Hamlet in reverse,’ Dostoyevsky explores the profound philosophical argument of whether the end justifies the means through the story’s central character. Raskolnikov, believing himself a higher being, commits a murder in cold blood and then begins to feel the full moral weight of his actions. Only Sonya, a downtrodden prostitute, can offer him the redemptive hope he craves. Our production of Crime And Punishment has this desperate search for redemption at its core. Featuring an ensemble cast of 10 outstanding actors, and a live original score comprising of voice and piano and composed by my brother Jake, the piece promises to be a rollercoaster of energy, music and raw emotion.”

Performances from Nov 1-4 at 7.30pm and Nov 5 at 3pm. Book tickets £18 at kino-teatr.co.uk.