Join Mark Thomas in a night of gambling with our future

Few of us could have anticipated the astonishing events of 2016, and even fewer seem to know where they will lead us, or where we are going.

But fear not - comedian and activist Mark Thomas is setting out to discover what the future has in store for us by collecting and examining his own predictions and those of his audiences before literally taking a gamble on their outcome.

By making futurologists of us all, he will create a fantastical, hilarious and possibly accurate vision of the world. And maybe even make a few quid on the side.

He brings this highly original new experience to St Mary In The Castle in Hastings on Wednesday December 13 from 7.30pm.

Tickets £16 plus concessions - booking at www.musicglue.com.

Having only just concluded his award-winning trilogy of personal, one-man shows in sell-out national tours, Mark leaps straight back into his mischievous best as he returns to the road this autumn with yet another brand new escapade.

With sell-out shows, non-stop awards, the highest critical acclaim, his own TV and radio shows, numerous documentaries, published books, Guinness World Records, influencing changes in the law, creating manifestos and exposing arms trade dealers, it’s no wonder that Mark is one of the UK’s most recognised performers and influential activists.

Mark’s latest book, Liar’s Quartet, is out via September Publishing.