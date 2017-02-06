Joe is back in a favourite role for anniversary year

After six months as Joseph last year, Joe McElderry returns to the role this year as Joseph and The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat celebrates its 50th anniversary.

The latest tour plays Hastings White Rock Theatre from February 14-18.

Retelling the Biblical story of Joseph, his eleven brothers and the coat of many colours, the musical is full of classic songs including Those Canaan Days, Any Dream Will Do and Close Every Door To Me.

And Joe is delighted to be back.

“I did six months from January to June last year and loved it. I just think it is a great show. It has got a really good family-friendly, fun vibe. And this is a special year with the big anniversary. I think people just love it. They just have a real affinity for the show. A lot of people first experienced the show when they were at school, and they love coming back to it. For a lot of people it is their first-ever experience of the theatre, and they feel a lot of nostalgia towards the show. My school pretty much did the show every year..but I was never in it. But obviously, I knew the music and I knew that it was a special show.”

Obviously, it is a show which comes with a huge weight of expectation, and inevitably Joe admits that last year, he was thinking about the big names that have preceded him in that world-famous coat.

“But this year, obviously, I know what to expect. I know how I am going to do it. Last year I was thinking ‘Oh my God, I don’t want to let people down!’ I was thinking ‘Oh no, I don’t want to be the worst one ever!’

“Last year was my first real experience of musical theatre on a long-term basis, and within that, I think I learnt a lot about the style quite quickly. It is very different to how I would sing a pop concert. With this, obviously, I am playing a character. Some of it is sad; some of it is uplifting; a lot of it is emotional. You have got to go through all those different things. But people love it. They have a great affection for the character, and it is like they are almost willing him to do well. It is certainly interesting. It is one of those shows that you can see over and over again.”

As for actually performing it over and over again: “As soon as the music starts, you are there. You are in it.”

Joe was just 18 when he won the sixth series of The X Factor in 2009 and immediately went straight to number one on the UK singles charts with his debut single The Climb. He has since gone on to have three top ten albums, as well as winning ITV’s reality TV show Pop Star to Opera Star.

The X Factor was a massive opportunity, but clearly he has used it as a platform for further success. Plenty of other winners and finalists have all but disappeared.

“I think it is a combination of things really. I work very hard. I am also really blessed by a really loyal fan base, and I have got a good team of people working behind the scenes to look after me. I have been lucky, but I do work hard. I think it is just a combination of all these things really.”

The show also features Britain’s Got Talent runner-up Lucy Kay as the narrator.

Tickets cost from £28.50 for matinee, and £30-£31 for evening performances, available from White Rock Theatre box office on 01424 462288, or book online at www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk. Performances at 7.30pm Tue-Sat, 8pm on Friday and Saturday, with matinees at 2.30pm, but 2pm and 5pm on Saturday.

