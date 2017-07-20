How wild camels live in hostile and dangerous world

John Hare, the first foreigner allowed into China’s nuclear test area for 45 years, shares his remarkable experiences with a talk at Fairlight Hall.

Hare entered the secret and unexplored nuclear test area without the knowledge of Beijing and his mission was to discover the whereabouts of the wild camel which had survived 43 atmospheric nuclear tests of which over half were more powerful than the bomb dropped on Hiroshima.

This amazing creature lives in the old test area on salt water with a higher content of salt than sea water. His first survey crossed sand dunes near the northern Tibet escarpment that led John into two undiscovered valleys and a fresh water spring that held pockets of wildlife that had never seen man. In addition to observing 169 critically endangered wild camels, the expedition also observed the Tibetan ass, Argali wild sheep, wolves and bears at extraordinarily close quarters. On a return visit six years later, John discovered that illegal miners had entered the area and in their search for gold had poisoned the spring and the vegetation with potassium cyanide and shot the wildlife. The third and most recent trek highlights what has happened since then.

His talk takes place on Saturday August 5 at 10.30am. Tickets £20 include coffee and cake with all proceeds to the Wild Camel Protection Foundation.