How one man was doomed forever by jumping to safety

On April 15 1912 the Titanic famously slipped below the icy waters of the Atlantic - yet J.Bruce Ismay, managing director of the White Star Line, stepped into a lifeboat and sailed away from the stricken ship, and the cries and screams of his passengers.

The Man Who Left the Titanic evokes that terrible voyage and asks whether Bruce Ismay did what any of us might have done in the same situation, or should his actions that night consign his name to infamy? Was he a coward, or merely human?

After the tragedy, Ismay finds himself haunted by the ghost of Thomas Andrews, the naval architect who refused to leave the Titanic. The play has been performed to critical acclaim in theatres in London, Belfast, Cork and Inverness. It comes to Kino Tear this weekend with performances tonight (Friday May 12) and Saturday at 7.30pm, with Pat Abernethy as J.Bruce Ismay and Dave Marsden as Thomas Andrews. Tickets £16.