Homage to Neil Diamond by the legend that is Lenny Beige

A Hot August Night in St Leonards with Lenny Beige singing Neil Diamond - does showbiz get any better than that?

After sell-out shows in March at London’s prestigious Crazy Coqs, light entertainment all-rounder - and a previous local resident - Mr Lenny Beige is at Kino Teatr to pay tribute to singer/songwriter Neil Diamond, described as The Jewish Elvis.

With a career spanning over 40 years there is an embarrassment of riches to choose from; America, Forever In Blue Jeans, Red Red Wine..and more. Expect music, comedy and a uniquely Beige take on this great man’s life and work. He will be ably accompanied by the Russell Field Four and there is always the threat of a guest or two. The show starts on Friday August 11 at Kino Teatr in Norman Road at 7,30pm and tickets cost £15 from www.kino-teatr.co.uk.