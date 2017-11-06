Hilarious chaos and family fun

In association with Applause Rural Touring, Catsfield Village Hall will host a performance of The Three Musketeers from Three Half Pints.

The CBeebies’ favourites (Justin’s House, Spot Bots) will swashbuckle their way through an hilarious new adventure of chivalry, swordplay and suddenly falling over. Chaos, mayhem and stupidity reign supreme in the trio’s most ridiculous adventure yet.

Suitable for five years plus, the show is on Sunday November 19 at 3pm. Tickets for adults £10 and children £5 from Catsfield Village Stores, 01424 893498 or email prkumanan@gmail.com.