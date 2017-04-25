Fairlight Players transform village hall with Cranford

The Fairlight Players’ current production is Cranford which opened last night - Thursday April 27 - and runs at Fairlight Village Hall until Saturday evening at 7.30pm with a 2.30pm matinee tomorrow.

Cranford is taken from Mrs Gaskell’s book and was a popular television series. It dates back to the 1830s and the set is Miss Matty’s drawing room. It has several storylines covering events of the village and the lives, loves and losses of the main characters. There is humour in observing the traits of the ladies’ society of that period.

The play is directed by Judy Welsh making a debut with The Fairlight Players. There is a large cast which includes some familiar faces and some new. The set is built by Trevor Lewing and his team, while the costumes are the work of Sandi Mowzer.

The Fairlight Players formed in 1950 and the group has staged plays every year ever since. Tickets £6 available from The Fairlight Post Office and Stores or book on 01424 814178.