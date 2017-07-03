Fabulous Shakespearean production set to be performed in the open air

“Sigh no more, ladies, sigh no more, Men were deceivers ever,- one foot in sea and one on shore, to one thing constant never.”

Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing is choc-full of such classic lines and can be enjoyed al-fresco this Saturday in Bexhill.

Local Shakespearean theatre company, Bowler Crab, had a very successful open air run of Much Ado in June and were applauded with a standing ovation at Raystede Animal Welfare Centre last Saturday.

They will be performing the play for the very last time in Bexhill on Saturday July 8 at the St John’s Centre (31 London Road, TN39 3PD). St John’s Centre is a church that has been converted into a performance venue following its closure as a place of worship.

Artistic Director, Stephen John said: “This production has been an absolute pleasure to develop with a talented, truly creative and totally supportive cast - most of whom are new to the company this season.

Much Ado About Nothing is one of Shakespeare’s most renowned pieces due to its stand out physical situation comedy alongside its moments of real depth.”

Doors open at 6.30pm and the show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £15 from www.bowler-crab.com or by calling 07801893115 or tickets will be available to purchase on the door.

Tea/coffee/soft drinks and cakes will be available to purchase during the interval. The show ends around10pm.