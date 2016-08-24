Eddie Izzard surprise gig

What are you doing this Sunday evening?

Comedian Eddie Izzard was never going to be loafing around at a loose end so he’s opted for a gig on the terrace of the De La Warr Pavilion.

The DLWP patron and all-round crowd pleaser will be revisiting his worldwide smash hit show Force Majeure in this strangely familiar outdoor setting. Last time he performed there he pointed along the coast and showed his audience where he went to school in Eastbourne.

Tickets go on sale from 10am Thursday August 25 - £20 adult, £10 under 18s (limited tickets): ground seating on the south terrace £30, chair seating on the balcony. All proceeds from the evening go to the De La Warr Pavilion Charitable Trust.