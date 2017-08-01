Diverse blend of art, music, theatre and dance coming in Battle Festival

Now in its fourth year, Battle Festival has quickly become a cultural gem in the South East’s calendar. With a diverse, family-friendly focus, the festival will stage an eclectic range of events and activities throughout October.

This year’s festival will open with its most ambitious large scale event yet, The Winter Giant, which will bring a 20ft giant puppet into town alongside more than 100 singers, musicians, actors and a community lantern procession. The Winter Giant tells the story of anyone who has ever been lost or looking for shelter.

Battle Festival maintains a commitment to community engagement and education. Alongside the programme of events, it runs an extensive range of workshops and demonstrations, many of them free or heavily subsidised. For 2017 these include a youth residency with international contemporary choreographer Joseph Toonga, demonstrations with artist-in-residence Martin Brockman, workshops with Glyndebourne Education and a range of African storytelling, drumming and singing events with Indigenous People.

Award-winning producers Beautiful Creatures will kick-start the festival on Saturday October 7 with The Winter Giant which is a spectacular outdoor event: be prepared to be amazed and thrilled by the snowy finale.

The festival features classical concerts by some of the UK’s finest chamber musicians and soloists, including the Primrose Piano Quartet, opera singer Louise Winter (October 15), clarinettist Michael Collins (October 27) and a magical family concert featuring principal players from major London orchestras (October 28).

International dancer and choreographer Joseph Toonga showcases his potent mix of styles including hip-hop dance and contemporary dance in a breathtaking new work with musician Orin Norbert (October 19).

Hot from their main stage appearance at WOMAD, the Indigenous People – featuring the Kakatsitsi Master Drummers from Ghana, the Gubi Family of San ‘bushmen’ from Namibia and David Mbilou, a Bwiti musician and dancer from Gabon – will share traditional music and culture (October 20).

Guitar virtuoso and composer Eduardo Niebla, one of the most potent forces in flamenco jazz fusion, brings his brilliant guitar playing to the town, ably supported by Sean De Burca, named as one of the greatest guitarists under the age of 30 by Acoustic Guitar Magazine (October 17).

Visual arts take centre stage with Martin Brockman as the festival’s artist-in-residence. showcasing a range of works on paper, woodblock prints, ceramics, kilns and three-dimensional works in wood. There is an exhibition and new work from paper-cut artist Ian Penney, a contemporary outdoor installation by Sam Peacock, and a unique take on Battle Abbey by oil painter Andy Hamblin.

Full programme and tickets are available at www.battlefestival.co.uk or at the Crafty Norman, Battle High Street and AHA Stationers in Mount Street.

