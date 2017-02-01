Comedy, sketches and song from Brian Conley on tour

The multi-talented and irrepressible Brian Conley returns to the stage in his hit all-new show, The Greatest Entertainer (In His Price Range).

This popular comedian, television presenter, singer and actor was - at the peak of his TV career - the highest-paid male television personality in the UK.

Outside of television, he is also known for his frequent portrayals of Buttons in pantomime versions of Cinderella.

He comes to the White Rock Theatre on Friday May 19 at 7.30pm.

Brian will perform brand-new comedy, sketches and songs, alongside some of his best-known and loved retrospective material from the screen and onstage.

Spanning over 40 years, his career has seen him win multiple awards including a National Television Award for Most Popular Television Performer, star in the British Comedy Award winning sitcom Time After Time (ITV), host the most-watched light entertainment programme (The Sunday Times) The Brian Conley Show (ITV) and present the Royal Variety Performance (ITV and BBC) an incredible five times.

He has starred in the popular ITV sitcom, The Grimleys, been invited to perform for an invited audience of celebrity guests with ITV An Audience With, joining a list of stars including Billy Connolly , Elton John and Dame Edna Everage, presented the BBC National Lottery game show, and two series of BBC One afternoon series The TV That Made Me, which took its audience on a journey through the ages of television.

Tickets cost £25.50 - to book call box office on 01424 462288 or go to www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.