Children’s Laureate is in town to talk books

Next Thursday sees the chance to meet the new Children’s Laureate, Lauren Child, at the White Rock Theatre in Hastings.

Lauren is visiting as part of Hastings Storytelling Festival and will talk about her best-loved characters including Ruby Redfort, Clarice Bean, Huber Horatio, Bartle Bobton-Trent and her latest Charlie And Lola book - A Dog with Nice Ears.

You will find out about how she creates her books and why ‘staring into space’ can be such an inspiration.

There will be time for questions too. Lauren’s books will be on sale and there will be a book signing afterwards. Please note there will be activity workshop for younger children in the cafe whilst the show takes place (must be accompanied by an adult). There will be an energetic and entertaining short performance by Ghanaian storyteller Emmanuel The Magnificent before Lauren’s talk.

The event starts at 5PM. Tickets £10 for adults and £5 chidren.