Celebrating a musical legend

Due to demand and enduring popularity, Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story has extended its tour into 2017 and visits White Rock Theatre in Hastings from May 2-6.

Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story tells the story of Holly’s meteoric rise to fame and his final performance at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, before his tragic and untimely death at the age of 22.

In 18 short months the Texas-born boy revolutionized the face of contemporary music influencing everyone from The Beatles to Bruce Springsteen.

The production boasts a multi-talented cast comprising of Glen Joseph and Alex Fobbester (who alternate the role of Buddy Holly), Miguel Angel, Joe Butcher, Celia Cruwys-Finnigan, Jordan Cunningham, Josh Haberfield, Kerry Low, Thomas Mitchells, Matthew Quinn, Tom Sowinski and Alex Tosh. Together they present two hours of music with over 20 of his greatest hits, including the timeless classics That’ll Be The Day, Peggy Sue, Oh Boy and Rave On.

With the Big Bopper’s Chantilly Lace and Ritchie Valens’ La Bamba completing a stellar musical line-up, Buddy is a not to be missed evening of family entertainment.

Seen by over 22 million music fans since it opened in London’s West End in 1989, Buddy has thrilled audiences around the world.

Buddy’s widow, Maria Elena Holly, said of the show: “When we opened the show we never imagined Buddy’s music and story would still be rocking stages and entertaining audiences around the world week-in week-out over 25 years later. I believe this is testament to a great show – the first of its kind – and to the enduring appeal of Buddy Holly and what he represents; a youthful energy, huge talent and creativity, combined with a determination to make a lasting impression in this world.”

Writer/Producer Alan Janes added: “Audiences aged 8 to 80 dance in the aisles every night to our enactment of the story of a young man whose musical career spanned an all-too-brief period but whose music will be remembered forever.”

