Beauty And The Beast is on the way from In The Wings

Bexhill based In The Wings youth theatre company is preparing to stage Beauty And The Beast at the Izzard Theatre, in Bexhill College.

They will present this entertaining family show on August 3-5.

The show follows the success of this talented group’s Cats, Into The Woods and Fame which have been performed in the last three years. With special scenery and costumes made for Beauty And The Beast and a cast of over 30 youngsters in the cast, this next production is set to be spectacular. There is a live professional band to provide the music and tickets are available by calling 01424 736885 or on www.seaty.co.uk/inthe wings. Adult tickets will cost £13, children (aged 15 and under) £8, while a family ticket for two adults and two children will cost £35.

In The Wings youth theatre company is a registered charity offering workshops for youngsters aged 7-21 years. Workshops are held by qualified teachers.

