Be enchanted by spectacle of this stunning show

After a year like 2016 who isn’t ready for a little sparkle and magic in the New Year?

Just the ticket could be this offering from Umbrella Productions which is bringing new extravaganza Cirque Enchantment to the White Rock Theatre on Saturday January 21 at 7.30pm.

The team is led by creative director, Stuart Glover. He recently directed New Theatre Royal Lincoln’s Cinderella with Kerry Katona this year, receiving great reviews. He has also directed and choreographed various musicals and pantomimes across the UK including Chuckles of Oz, Sleeping Beauty, Robin Hood, Jack & the Beanstalk, Dick Whittington, Charlie & the Chocolate Factory Annie, Gypsy, A Chorus Line, and Hairspray.

Stuart is recognised as one of the UK’s leading creative director’s with a passion for music, dance and performance, leading to success in the world of theatre, music, and fashion.

This concert style cirque production features stunning choreography, breathtaking vocals and mesmerising circus performers.

With an eclectic soundtrack including pop, rock and classical, Cirque Enchantment is a stunning family production that will delight you this winter, featuring music from movies such as Edward Scissorhands, Frozen, The Chronicles of Narnia and much more,

In addition Umbrella Productions is giving a exciting opportunity for one leading dance college to take part in two numbers during Cirque Enchantment.

The company also intends to do free workshops for the public and community on the day of the show, time and location to be confirmed.

Tickets £25 from box office on 01424 462288 or online at www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk