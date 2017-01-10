Be charmed by this enduring family favourite

One of the most iconic characters in children’s literature will be arriving in Bexhill in May, when The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show plays at the De La Warr Pavilion on Sunday May 28, following a West End run.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show will feature a menagerie of 75 enchanting puppets during a magical 60-minute production that faithfully adapts four of Eric Carle’s best loved books for the stage: The Artist Who Painted a Blue Horse, Mister Seahorse, The Very Lonely Firefly and, of course, The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

Eric Carle’s books have captivated generations of readers with their iconic hand-painted illustrations and distinctively simple stories, introducing millions of children to a bigger, brighter world, and to their first experience of reading itself.

His best-known work, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, has nibbled its way into the hearts of millions of children all over the world.

It has been translated into 62 languages and sold over 43 million copies, remaining one of the top ten bestselling children’s books of all time. Since it was first published in 1969, Carle has illustrated more than 70 books, most of which he also wrote, and more than 132 million copies of his books have sold around the world.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show is adapted for the stage by director Jonathan Rockefeller.

Jonathan said: “Eric Carle has created a deceptively simple, yet sophisticated introduction to reading through the magic of his iconic collage illustrations and memorable stories. I still have my original copy of The Very Hungry Caterpillar, and to this day can’t help but be enthralled by the stylish and captivating art in Eric’s work.

“For many in the audience, this show will undoubtedly be their very first time at the theatre, so we have been very conscientious to ensure that we have been absolutely faithful to their favourite characters. Our goal is to take the audience on a truly memorable journey, bringing these stories to life through the magic of puppetry, movement and stagecraft. We have a menagerie of larger-than-life puppets, bursting with vibrant colour - it’s astonishing to compare the original illustrations to the puppets and how exact they are.

“When our puppets appear on stage the atmosphere is positively electric - parents and grandparents are swept up in nostalgia, and you can hear peels of laughter and squeals of delight as joy fills the theatre. We can’t wait to bring The Very Hungry Caterpillar to London!”

Carle added: “I am delighted my friends in the UK will soon be able to share the same enjoyment I felt when seeing my characters come to life in the beautiful and enchanting Broadway production of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show.”

The cast features Andrew Cullimore (Charlie and Lola, UK Tour), Sarah Hamilton (Charlie and Lola, Australian Tour), Katie Haygarth (In The Night Garden Live) and Adam Ryan (The Smurfs Live, World Tour).

Tickets cost £12 from 01424 229111 or www.dlpw.com. Early Bird prices of £40 for family/group of 4 until January 31. Groups of 10 or more £10 per person.