Battle Bonfire Night - expect noise, colour and tradition

Battle Bonfire is a huge town celebration hosted by Battel Bonfire Boyes and a free event which helps raise cash for local charities. It’s a riot of drumming, marching, smell, smoke and sound.

The whole thing kicks off on Saturday morning with 10am ringing of the bells, followed by a children’s procession from the top of the high street to the Abbey Green, then judging of the children’s fancy dress competiton plus the best Guy contest. The main procession itself starts around 7.30pm when a Marroon is launched signalling that it’s all about to happen, with the bonfire lighting at 9pm on the Green, and fireworks at 9.30pm. The main event ends around 10pm but fireworks and the bonfire continue into the night.