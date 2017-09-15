A rollicking slice of seafaring panto and fun musical comic adventure

Ahoy me hearties and shiver me timbers - a pantomime in October? No surely not! Is it too early?

Oh yes it is. Oh no it isn’t! Ok then - we’ll call it a “non-pantomime comic musical adventure”!

Bright Lights Theatre Company’s reputation for bringing laughter and cheer through their productions to audiences may be much needed during these very worrying times.

After a whole meeting devoted to arranging a date that suited everyone involved (a comedy sketch in itself), director Jo Webster decided to pull out all the stops in order to have this comic musical adventure ready for the stage by October 11.

The cast can hear the laughter of ‘Pirate’s’; author - the late and much missed Trevor Hughes - echoing round the hall during rehearsals and now the new members are groaning at his jokes as much as the older members always have. Originally staged in 2006, again under Jo’ s direction, the company was much smaller then, but it was greeted with much hilarity and acclaim. Happily Trevor lived long enough to see his script published and to know it has been performed by several groups around the country.

It is a rollicking seafaring tale about the crew of HMS Scuttle led by Captain Augustus C Cutlass and his foes - dastardly pirate Redd Rhumm, whose accomplice Sharkina is a really nasty fishy lady from Atlantis - backed up by a motley crew and their doxies who spend most of their time in the Admirable Admiral which is run by the good time Purdy Peppercorn. Will Purdy’s daughter Polly Peppercorn and Midshipman Jack Courage find love on board the Scuttle?

Under the sea you’ll find Madame La Clam, comedy pair Fish & Chips, the Grand Godolphin, his daughter Oceanna, who is Sharkina’s sister and, added to the mix, some rather suspect mermaids.

Pirates from Atlantis will run from Wednesday October 11 until Saturday October 14 at Little Common Methodist Hall. Performances start at 7.45pm. Tickets are £8 including programme andinterval refreshments and will be available from Little Gemin Little Common - Tel: 843147 and the Wickham Bistro in Bexhill. Telephone 212550.