Spoken Word event heralds 950 years in 1066 country

A special Spoken Word Event is being held at The Albion Pub, George Street, Hastings on Wednesday September 28, 7pm.

The free event, part of the Root 1066 International Festival, will present some of the many entries received after Hastings Speaks held a diary day on May 12 when residents of 1066 Country, from all walks of life, recorded a day in their life, using words, images, digital media and conversations and submitted it to the project.

Inspired by the Centre for Mass Observation A Day in the Life of a Town Hastings Speaks used the art and love of writing to create a lasting record of contemporary Hastings. It offered a chance to make connections across the past and present through everyday lives, celebrating 950 years since 1066.

One of the event’s project co-ordinators, Bev Jenkins says the diary day was a way for the whoile town to tell its story. “It captured people’s everyday experiences,” she sdaid. “What made them get out of bed, what made them angry, what made them laugh.”

Diarists will be reading aloud from their entries, and Bev, along with fellow project co-ordinator Chris Sanders will present the main themes emerging from the diaries.

Psychogeographers who did a ‘diary walk’ will discuss their discoveries, and local historian, Hilda Kean, will provide an historical interpretation to events.

Copies of ‘Anthology of Our Lives,’ an edited selection of writings will be on sale. Diary entries will also be displayed at an exhibition at Hastings Museum from Wednesday September 14 - October 4. Tickets at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/hastings-speaks-live-lit-and-diaries-night-tickets-26074015081