Pumpkin heaven in the heart of Hastings

A seasonal family fun festival will be held in the Bohemia Walled Garden in Summerfields Woods, off Bohemia Road, Hastings, on Sunday from 10.30am-2pm.

The festive fun includes pumpkin carving, wood carving with Nick Meech, magic and stories from midday with Laurie Temple. Wooden sculptures, and other items, will be on display. Helpings of homemade pumpkin soup will be available 11-1pm. The event is organised by members of the Bohemia Walled Garden. Admission to the garden is free. Pumpkins £2 each per family. Visit bohemiawga.org.uk or email info@bohemiawga.org.uk for directions.