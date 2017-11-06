What’s coming up next from local band Someone Anyone

The year may be winding down, but Hastings band Someone Anyone isn’t ready to rest this winter.

After successful gigs and performances at festivals, Someone Anyone plans to release new material before 2017 is out. With a music video in the offing as well as a new EP, the band has announced a number of live dates including London’s Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen on December 1 and a supporting slot with Toploader at Blackmarket VIP on New Year’s Eve.

“We’ve been experimenting with new music styles,” said lead vocalist and guitarist Harry Osborne, “as well as developing the line-up of the band.” Changes include new drummer, James Gulliver, and guitarist, Lewis Todd, joining Jamie Thomas (bass) and Joe Thomas (Keys, Backing Vocals) as well as Harry himself.

While members have been scattered around the UK with various commitments, Someone Anyone has found time to develop their sound as well as playing events such as Camden Town Brewery’s annual Tank Party.

“We’re buzzing,” adds Harry. “We’re starting off with a bang. Getting a change of scenery and doing some new recordings out of Hastings.”

You can catch him at The Albion on November 22 or attend the Someone Anyone Christmas Special at The Printworks on December 23. The band is also raising funds to create merchandise - go to: www.gofundme.com/someone-anyone. You can stream their music on Spotify, or purchase from iTunes.